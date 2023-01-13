Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 130 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $80.11. 85,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

