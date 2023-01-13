Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

VWO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 192,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861,124. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

