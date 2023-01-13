Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,275,000 after acquiring an additional 436,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,837,000 after acquiring an additional 191,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. 12,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,525. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

