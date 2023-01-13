Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 2,810 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $271.48. 17,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $306.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

