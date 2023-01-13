Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.51.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. NIO has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NIO by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in NIO by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in NIO by 637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.