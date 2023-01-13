Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 292 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 3.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. 12,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,966. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

