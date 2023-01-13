Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $2.69 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700,264 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.