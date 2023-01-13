Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 17.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 104,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 78.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at $92,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.3 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,494. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.