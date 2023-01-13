Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 2.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.69.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,522. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.28. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $227.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

