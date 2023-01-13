Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01), with a volume of 562,375 shares.

Non-Standard Finance Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 1,456,538 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £14,565.38 ($17,745.35).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.