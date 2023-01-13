Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.42 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.00.

Shares of Noranda Income Fund stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27. Noranda Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.00.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

