Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.42 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.00.
Noranda Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Noranda Income Fund stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27. Noranda Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.00.
About Noranda Income Fund
Further Reading
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.