Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 81,598 shares.The stock last traded at $91.30 and had previously closed at $91.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Nova Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.91 million during the quarter. Nova had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 23.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,251,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Nova by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,217,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,803,000 after acquiring an additional 193,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nova by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nova by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,120,000 after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Nova by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 696,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

