NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.88.

NovoCure stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. NovoCure has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $120.03.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NovoCure by 41.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

