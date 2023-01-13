OMG Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.04 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00006319 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $171.00 million and approximately $18.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00080582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00062624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000206 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

