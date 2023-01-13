OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $387,522.41

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $387,522.41 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

