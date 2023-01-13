Ontology (ONT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.19 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $159.97 million and $10.19 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.37 or 0.07365419 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080723 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00062270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

