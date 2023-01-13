Ontology Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $163.29 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.13 or 0.07301795 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00080119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00062464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.