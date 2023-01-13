Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3,989.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,174 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

