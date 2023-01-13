Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Down 4%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 723,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,624,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.00% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,401,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 91,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading

