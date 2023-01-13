Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. 1,669,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $445.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.53. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

