Origin Protocol (OGN) One Day Volume Hits $12.74 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.54 million and $12.74 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges.
Origin Protocol Token Profile
Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,458,331 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
