Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,233. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.