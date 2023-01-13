Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

NYSE OR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.24. 87,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 157,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113,727 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

