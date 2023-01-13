Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OBNNF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Osisko Mining Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Osisko Mining stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 236,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,867. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

