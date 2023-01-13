PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.86.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

