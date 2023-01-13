Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $165.29. The company had a trading volume of 617,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,736,195. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $411.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day moving average of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

