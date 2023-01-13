Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.67. 61,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $360.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

