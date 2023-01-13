Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 176 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 25.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in 3M by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 506,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 269,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.58. 28,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.