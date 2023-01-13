Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.33. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,697. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.97.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

