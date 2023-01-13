PancakeSwap One Day Volume Reaches $29.38 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $594.72 million and $29.38 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00018251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00425363 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,828.92 or 0.30044242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.29 or 0.00970511 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 364,034,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,842,446 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

