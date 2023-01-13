PancakeSwap One Day Volume Reaches $29.38 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $594.72 million and $29.38 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00018251 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003047 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00425363 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,828.92 or 0.30044242 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.29 or 0.00970511 BTC.
About PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 364,034,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,842,446 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
