PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Lowered to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAR. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.60.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.69. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $92.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.81 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 70.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PAR Technology by 173.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.