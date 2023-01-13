Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $119.57 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $182.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.