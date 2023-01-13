Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.12. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $182.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

