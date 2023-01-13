Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAYA. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Paya had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Paya by 532.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

