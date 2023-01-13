Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.08.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $24.55 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

Insider Activity

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.