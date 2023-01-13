PG&E Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 (NYSE:PCGU)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.375 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

PG&E Stock Down 0.5 %

PCGU stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.63. 6,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,009. PG&E has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

