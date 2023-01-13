PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading 0.4% Higher

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.90 and last traded at $91.89. Approximately 372,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 366,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

