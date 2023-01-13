Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 529 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.69 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.