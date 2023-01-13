Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 11,420 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $255.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.32 and a 200 day moving average of $241.65. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $281.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

