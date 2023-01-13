Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $170.21 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $232.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

