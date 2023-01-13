Piper Sandler Boosts Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Price Target to $1.40

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $1.25 to $1.40 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Conifer Trading Up 7.3 %

Conifer stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.88. Conifer has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Insider Activity at Conifer

In other news, CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

