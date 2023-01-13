Piper Sandler Boosts ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target to $23.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

ProAssurance Stock Down 0.1 %

PRA opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $978.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.36. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

