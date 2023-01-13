Piper Sandler Cuts Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $4.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Matterport Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.19 on Monday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $916.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Matterport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

