Piper Sandler Cuts Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $14.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

NASDAQ XM opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.40. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

