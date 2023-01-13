Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $75.57 million and $165,533.41 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00224606 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00076914 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00048961 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,194,565 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.