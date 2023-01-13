Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.75

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.75 and last traded at $112.44, with a volume of 534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Plexus Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.41.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.50. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,987 shares of company stock worth $3,346,097 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Plexus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Plexus by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Plexus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Plexus by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

