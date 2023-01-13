Polymath Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $156.97 million and $4.32 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

