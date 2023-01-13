PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.86

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as low as C$3.64. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

PolyMet Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.86. The stock has a market cap of C$374.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

