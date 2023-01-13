PotCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.77 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $747,516.55 and approximately $84.77 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00423876 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00032254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

