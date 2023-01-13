PotCoin Trading Down 4.1% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $622,956.28 and $80.09 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00431192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00031389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000835 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000366 BTC.

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

